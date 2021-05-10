Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, May 10, 2021

San Antonio’s Second Pitch Beer Co. to host home brew competition to benefit Alzafar Shrine Center

Posted By on Mon, May 10, 2021 at 11:50 AM

click image The winning suds will be sold in the Second Pitch Beer Company taproom. - FACEBOOK / SECOND PITCH BEER COMPANY
  • Facebook / Second Pitch Beer Company
  • The winning suds will be sold in the Second Pitch Beer Company taproom.
This week, home brewers can next vie for the chance to have their suds sold in a commercial taproom thanks to Pale Palooza, a competition hosted by Second Pitch Beer Company.

Pale Palooza is a collaborative effort between the brewery and San Antonio Cerveceros and Alzafar Brews Brothers, a pair of organizations for Alamo City beer enthusiasts. The contest will benefit the Alzafar Shrine Center.



Interested brewers will have to act fast, though. Entries in the form of two brown bottle bombers full of homemade beer are due to the Second Pitch taproom by Wednesday, May 12 for judging.

Contest participants must submit their own take on a pale ale, as defined by the Beer Judge Certification Program. In essence, each entry should be of average strength and light color, producing moderately malty to moderately bitter flavors.

Winners will be allowed to brew their recipe with Second Pitch owner Jim Hansen at the brewery's Northside facility so it can be sold in its taproom. The brewery will donate a dollar from each sale to the Alzafar Shrine Center for its support of hospitals that provide medical care at no cost to families.

Home brewers interested in entering their wares can pay a $10 entry fee via the contest’s EventBrite page. Brews will be judged by a panel organized by the San Antonio Cerveceros.

Second Pitch Brewing Company is located at 11935 Starcrest Drive.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

