Deep Ellum Brewing Co. launches pickle-flavored seltzer, and it's coming to San Antonio

Blind Pickle Hard Seltzer is one of three special flavors in Deep Ellum’s 2021 lineup of limited edition hard seltzers.

Pickle beer?2020. How about a pickle-flavored hard seltzer?Dallas-based Deep Ellum Brewing Company has launched just that: a pickle-flavored hard seltzer the company says will make the “pickle-back” obsolete.Blind Pickle Hard Seltzer, the latest in Deep Ellum’s rotating seltzer series, features zesty natural dill pickle flavor, according to tasting notes. And we all know how crazy the Alamo City is about those kind of puckery flavor profiles.Crafted in a process similar to Deep Ellum’s other seltzer offerings, Blind Pickle uses cane sugar instead of malted barley, which makes it gluten free. The libation also clocks in at just 100 calories, while having 5% ABV.The pickle flavor is one of three in Deep Ellum’s 2021 lineup of limited edition hard seltzers. Also in the works for summer are Blind Limeade and Blind Chai.Blind Pickle six-packs will hit San Antonio-area H-E-B, Spec’s and Total Wine locations this month.