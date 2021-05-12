Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

San Antonio Farmers Market named one of the best in nation by USA Today

Posted By on Wed, May 12, 2021 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge San Antonio Farmers Market named one of the best in the U.S. by USA Today. - PHOTO COURTESY OF PEARL
  • Photo Courtesy of Pearl
  • San Antonio Farmers Market named one of the best in the U.S. by USA Today.
The pandemic led to an attendance surge at farmers markets nationwide as folks used their spare time to seek out sustainably sourced foods.

Not only is San Antonio’s Pearl Farmers Market a beneficiary of that trend, but USA Today readers recently named it the 5th best farmers market in the country in the national newspaper's Readers Choice 2021 rankings.



The recent revival of the farm-to-table movement has led to meteoric growth in the number of U.S. farmers markets, according to USA Today. Indeed, more than 8,600 registered in 2021.

The Pearl Farmers Market attracts approximately 6,000 shoppers weekly and hosts more than 50 vendors from within a 150 mile radius of San Antonio. To celebrate 12 years in operation, the market plans to restructure its operations to better serve shoppers and vendors.

Starting this weekend, Sundays will be reserved for a new Makers Market, which will allow it to host additional local artisans and makers who produce culinary-inspired wares. Saturdays will continue as the Farmers Market.

Starting May 15, the Pearl Farmers Market will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and the Sunday Makers Market operate from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

