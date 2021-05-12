Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

San Antonio's newest La Panadería serving alcoholic coffee drinks as part of its bar program

Posted By on Wed, May 12, 2021 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge La Panadería is now offering boozy coffee libations as part of their new bar program. - PHOTO COURTESY LA PANADERÍA
  • Photo Courtesy La Panadería
  • La Panadería is now offering boozy coffee libations as part of their new bar program.
San Antonio-based bakery and brunch chain La Panadería has added way for customers to catch a buzz on two levels at its La Cantera location.

The shop is now offering coffee libations as part of its new bar program. Customers looking for a boozy pick-me-up can partake in signature sips such as the Carajillo, which features espresso and vanilla-flavored Licor 43, or the Frida Kahlo, with espresso and Kahlua coffee liqueur.



For those looking to unwind instead getting amped up, the bar also serves classic brunch cocktails, mimosa kits, house-blend margaritas, frosé and wines from Texas, California and France.

The boozy coffee options are available exclusively at La Panadería's newest location, 17030 La Cantera Parkway, which opened in March.

