Far north San Antonio staple The Grill at Leon Springs completely destroyed by overnight fire

The Grill at Leon Springs
The Grill at Leon Springs was completely decimated by a 2-alarm fire Thursday morning.
Longtime San Antonio eatery The Grill at Leon Springs was decimated by a two-alarm fire Thursday morning, the San Antonio Express-News reports
Investigators are trying to determine what started the early morning fire, which officials say rendered the structure a total loss.
Although the building housed a New American eatery operated by restauranteur Thierry Burkle, it also had historical significance because it opened in 1988 as the first Romano's Macaroni Grill, a concept that grew into a worldwide chain.
San Antonio firefighters were called to 15-year-old restaurant at 24100 Interstate 10 around 12:44 a.m., according to the daily. When crews arrived they found the building engulfed in flames. Smoke and fire were reportedly coming from the roof and and the chimney had already collapsed.
It took firefighters less than half an hour to extinguish the blaze, but crews then spent several hours keeping the fire from restarting, according to the report.
Authorities told the Express-News
that a main concern was keeping the fire from spreading to the adjacent Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q. Only a small walkway separated the two buildings.
