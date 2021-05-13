Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 13, 2021

San Antonio eatery Cervecería Chapultepec named in $20 million lawsuit involving slain cyclist

Posted By on Thu, May 13, 2021 at 10:47 AM

click to enlarge Newish downtown eatery Cervecería Chapultepec has been named in a $20 million lawsuit. - INSTAGRAM / CERVECERIACHAPULTEPECUSA
  • Instagram / cerveceriachapultepecusa
  • Newish downtown eatery Cervecería Chapultepec has been named in a $20 million lawsuit.
Cervecería Chapultepec has been named in a $20 million lawsuit accusing the downtown eatery of serving “numerous alcoholic beverages” to Samantha Leigh Castillo before she allegedly killed a bicyclist with her car in late April, the Express-News reports.

The children of cyclist Beatrice “Bea” Gonzalez early this month filed a lawsuit against Castillo, 24, and a then-unnamed establishment, alleging she was drinking there before her car struck Gonzalez on the sidewalk in front of Central Catholic High School, less than half a mile from the restaurant.



The family's attorney, Fidel Rodriguez Jr., told the daily on Wednesday that he'd since determined that Cervecería Chapultepec was a “last destination” for Castillo before the accident.

“We consider this a tragedy of immense proportion,” he said.

Cervecería Chapultepec didn't respond to the Express-News' request for comment, nor did it have an immediate response to one from the Current.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Gonzalez was leading a group of cyclists down St. Mary’s Street when she stopped to wait for them. She was hit moments later.

Her family's lawsuit alleges that Castillo “in all probability” was intoxicated when she left the establishment at which she'd been drinking and that she posed “a clear danger to herself and others” before she left.

Cervecería Chapultepec, a popular Mexico-based one-price restaurant chain, opened at 906 E. Elmira St. last August.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

The newly relocated Pharm Table has an energetic and energizing take on mostly vegan cuisine
CityScrapes: After months of loss, San Antonio should move toward building true community
Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q will move its headquarters to the city’s West Side Read More

  2. Cult classic Yuengling beer will be available in Texas this fall for the first time in its 192-year history Read More

  3. San Antonio’s Tower of the Americas to host third annual Wine Fest next month Read More

  4. San Antonio's newest La Panadería serving alcoholic coffee drinks as part of its bar program Read More

  5. The newly relocated Pharm Table has an energetic and energizing take on mostly vegan cuisine Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation