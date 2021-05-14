Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, Cervecería Chapultepec: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has operated its headquarters out of the same downtown location since 1971.
Food news is about more than restaurant reviews and restaurant openings. Need proof? Take the Current
's most-read food stories of the week.
Readers clicked to read about homegrown 'cue chain Bill Miller relocating its headquarters out of downtown San Antonio and also about a Mexican eatery being pulled into a lawsuit filed by the family of a cyclist struck by a local driver.
And on the less serious side, they also wanted to know more about a blog naming San Antonio the No. 3 barbecue city in the U.S. — a status bound to piss off some other Texas cities.
If your stomach is growling for some SA food news, look below and fill up your plate.
