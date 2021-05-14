Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, Cervecería Chapultepec: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Google Street View

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has operated its headquarters out of the same downtown location since 1971.

Food news is about more than restaurant reviews and restaurant openings. Need proof? Take the's most-read food stories of the week.Readers clicked to read about homegrown 'cue chain Bill Miller relocating its headquarters out of downtown San Antonio and also about a Mexican eatery being pulled into a lawsuit filed by the family of a cyclist struck by a local driver.And on the less serious side, they also wanted to know more about a blog naming San Antonio the No. 3 barbecue city in the U.S. — a status bound to piss off some other Texas cities.If your stomach is growling for some SA food news, look below and fill up your plate.