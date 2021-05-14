Longtime San Antonio staple Mama’s Cafe to reopen after 2 years of renovations

click image
Instagram / mamascafesa
Longtime San Antonio staple Mama’s Cafe to reopen after two years of renovations.
San Antonians waiting patiently for the return of longtime Northside eatery Mama’s Cafe need wait only a little bit longer, MySA reports
The homestyle restaurant, located at 2442 Nacogdoches Road, could wrap up nearly two years of renovations as early as this weekend, offering a sprawling new patio and updated interior.
Co-owner Trevor Lawton told the news site that he and his father, longtime SA restaurateur Cappy Lawton, originally planned to undergo quick upgrades to the property two summers ago. However, the pair ran into several unexpected issues that led to lengthy delays.
Helmed by longtime chef Gabriel Ibarra, the reopened restaurant's menu will include updated and elevated versions of Mama’s classic fare. The Texas-sized chicken fried steak and fried mushrooms remain, joined by new items such as a classic patty melt and Crispy Chicken Macha, with Mexican chili oil, nopal, cabbage and queso fresco.
The younger Lawton told MySA that the ropes that close off the entrance are coming off sometime this week or early next week. Managers are still in the process of training its staff, he added.
