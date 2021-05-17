Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, May 17, 2021

San Antonio culinary nonprofit Culinaria unveils details for its end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks

Posted By on Mon, May 17, 2021 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge Local restaurant-focused nonprofit Culinaria has announced dates for fall Restaurant Weeks. - PHOTO COURTESY CULINARIA
  • Photo Courtesy Culinaria
  • Local restaurant-focused nonprofit Culinaria has announced dates for fall Restaurant Weeks.
Culinaria’s biannual discount-dining event will return August 14-28.

On Monday, the San Antonio-based nonprofit announced an open call for area eateries to participate in the next iteration of its end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks fundraiser.



As part of the 14-day event, participating restaurants offer three- or four-course fixed price menus at lunch and dinner, for both dine-in and take-out. Lunch menus are set at $20 and dinner at either $35 or $45.

Part of the ticket for each meal goes back to Culinaria to fund its mission of promoting San Antonio as a culinary destination by supporting the local hospitality industry.

“The fun of Restaurant Weeks is that it gives our audience a chance to visit old favorites or discover a new find that they have been wanting to try and just haven’t made it yet,” President and CEO of Culinaria Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge said in a release. “In turn, it’s giving restaurants a boost ... in what is typically a slower time for them during the end of the summer season.”

