Tuesday, May 18, 2021

San Antonio-based Burger Boy's new North Central location now open

Posted By on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 2:45 PM

click to enlarge Burger Boy's newest location opened Tuesday. - COURTESY BURGER BOY
  • Courtesy Burger Boy
  • Burger Boy's newest location opened Tuesday.
The Alamo City may be the taco capitol of the world, but burger joints keep popping up like jalapeño seeds in your mama’s pico de gallo.

Burger Boy — the iconic locally based purveyor of award-winning burgers, milkshakes and crinkle-cut fries — opened its fourth location Tuesday, at 151 W. Bitters Road on in North Central San Antonio.



“Every Burger Boy we have planned to open this year and next have been chosen because of community feedback,” co-owner Bryce Pohlmeier said in a release. “We know these restaurants are going to be fan favorites, not only because we stay local and true to our original ingredients, but because we’re serving customers that are looking for a hot, old-fashioned Burger Boy close to home.”

click to enlarge The chain announced plans for the new location in January of this year. - COURTESY BURGER BOY
  • Courtesy Burger Boy
  • The chain announced plans for the new location in January of this year.
The new restaurant will be drive thru-only for the time being, but it's expected to open its dining room sometime next month. The Bitters shop will be open Sunday through Wednesdays 10:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m., Thursdays 10:30 a.m.-11:00 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 10:30 a.m.-midnight.

Two more Burger Boy locations — including one on South New Braunfels and one near Live Oak — are also in development.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

