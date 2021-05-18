San Antonio’s Alamo Beer schedules springtime sipping events

click to enlarge
Alamo Beer releases details for springtime sipping events.
Aside from the occasional bout of “gorilla hail,”
it’s safe to say spring has sprung — and that Alamo Beer Co. is here for it. The downtown-area brewery, tap room and outdoor venue has lined up a spate of events to help beer lovers enjoy their suds as the weather warms.
Yoga on the Lawn
, a partnership with Black Swan Yoga
, is a series of donation-based yoga sessions held on the last Sunday of each month, starting Sunday, May 30 at 11 a.m. Donation proceeds will support local nonprofit partners, and yogis are invited to hang out afterwards to sip brews on the brewery lawn.
Alamo’s Juneteenth Celebration
will marry family-friendly fun with the annual holiday celebrating the emancipation of people enslaved in the U.S. The gathering will include music, DJs, vendors, food trucks and kid-friendly activities such as bouncy houses and face painting. The June 19 event will benefit the SA-based Dream Big Scholarship Fund
, and festivities will run from 3-9 p.m.
FatherFest
, Alamo’s version of a Father’s Day party, will honor dad-figures with an all-day soiree in partnership with Pints for Prostates
, a nationwide campaign to raise prostate cancer awareness. FatherFest will feature live music by local country-slash-rockabilly band Two Tons of Steel, lawn games and free onsite screenings for prostate cancer. FatherFest will take place June 20 from noon-9 p.m.
