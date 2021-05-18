Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

San Antonio’s Alamo Beer schedules springtime sipping events

Posted By on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge Alamo Beer releases details for springtime sipping events. - COURTESY / ALAMO BEER COMPANY
  • Courtesy / Alamo Beer Company
  • Alamo Beer releases details for springtime sipping events.
Aside from the occasional bout of “gorilla hail,” it’s safe to say spring has sprung — and that Alamo Beer Co. is here for it. The downtown-area brewery, tap room and outdoor venue has lined up a spate of events to help beer lovers enjoy their suds as the weather warms.

Yoga on the Lawn, a partnership with Black Swan Yoga, is a series of donation-based yoga sessions held on the last Sunday of each month, starting Sunday, May 30 at 11 a.m. Donation proceeds will support local nonprofit partners, and yogis are invited to hang out afterwards to sip brews on the brewery lawn.



Alamo’s Juneteenth Celebration will marry family-friendly fun with the annual holiday celebrating the emancipation of people enslaved in the U.S. The gathering will include music, DJs, vendors, food trucks and kid-friendly activities such as bouncy houses and face painting. The June 19 event will benefit the SA-based Dream Big Scholarship Fund, and festivities will run from 3-9 p.m.

FatherFest, Alamo’s version of a Father’s Day party, will honor dad-figures with an all-day soiree in partnership with Pints for Prostates, a nationwide campaign to raise prostate cancer awareness. FatherFest will feature live music by local country-slash-rockabilly band Two Tons of Steel, lawn games and free onsite screenings for prostate cancer. FatherFest will take place June 20 from noon-9 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

The newly relocated Pharm Table has an energetic and energizing take on mostly vegan cuisine
CityScrapes: After months of loss, San Antonio should move toward building true community
Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand to open first San Antonio location in July Read More

  2. San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B dropping fee for curbside pickup Read More

  3. Long-awaited reopening of San Antonio’s Mama’s Cafe became a reality over the weekend Read More

  4. Snickers bars with Texan wrapper now available in San Antonio — and they're made in Texas too Read More

  5. San Antonio culinary nonprofit Culinaria unveils details for its end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation