Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 20, 2021

New San Antonio food truck mixes up cuisines from all over the U.S., burgers to lobster rolls

Posted By on Thu, May 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM

click image The G.O.A.T. burger features roasted goat cheese, smoky bacon and fried onion strings. - FACEBOOK / FRANKLIN JACK
  • Facebook / Franklin Jack
  • The G.O.A.T. burger features roasted goat cheese, smoky bacon and fried onion strings.
A food truck on San Antonio’s South Side is building a buzz with local foodies  with a menu that's literally all over the fricken map.

click image Franklin Jack's Hot Cheeto-breaded chicken tenders. - INSTAGRAM / FRANKLIN_JACK_FOOD_TRUCK
  • Instagram / franklin_jack_food_truck
  • Franklin Jack's Hot Cheeto-breaded chicken tenders.
Franklin Jack, a new mobile kitchen whose appearance the San Antonio Express-News likens to "a police surveillance van you would see in the movies," offers an extensive menu that mixes trademark cuisines from all over the country. We’re talking burgers with Texas flair, East Coast-style lobster rolls and a puro SA Hot Cheeto-breaded chicken sandwich that boasts a shade of “Whoah, that looks spicy” red not found in nature.



For dessert, the truck — helmed by chef-owner Anthony Bueno, with the help of fellow chef Sonya Southee — also doles out churros, waffles and funnel cakes.

The truck is currently posted up at Freetail Brewing’s South San Antonio taproom Wednesday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from noon-10 p.m. and Sunday from noon-8 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

San Antonio food service workers weigh in on available — but undesirable — job prospects
The Legislature’s hard-right push may placate the GOP base, but it didn’t deliver for the rest of Texas
The newly relocated Pharm Table has an energetic and energizing take on mostly vegan cuisine
CityScrapes: After months of loss, San Antonio should move toward building true community
Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio food service workers weigh in on available — but undesirable — job prospects Read More

  2. San Antonio-based Burger Boy's new North Central location now open Read More

  3. Real estate site names San Antonio one of the 10 worst beer cities in the U.S. Read More

  4. Recent reopening of San Antonio's Liberty Bar brings return of Sunday artisan market Read More

  5. Texas chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand to open first San Antonio location in July Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation