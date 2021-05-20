Thursday, May 20, 2021
New San Antonio food truck mixes up cuisines from all over the U.S., burgers to lobster rolls
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, May 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM
click image
-
Facebook / Franklin Jack
-
The G.O.A.T. burger features roasted goat cheese, smoky bacon and fried onion strings.
A food truck on San Antonio’s South Side is building a buzz with local foodies with a menu that's literally all over the fricken map.
click image
-
Instagram / franklin_jack_food_truck
-
Franklin Jack's Hot Cheeto-breaded chicken tenders.
Franklin Jack, a new mobile kitchen whose appearance the San Antonio Express-News likens to
"a police surveillance van you would see in the movies," offers an extensive menu that mixes trademark cuisines from all over the country. We’re talking burgers with Texas flair, East Coast-style lobster rolls and a puro SA Hot Cheeto-breaded chicken sandwich that boasts a shade of “Whoah, that looks spicy” red not found in nature.
For dessert, the truck — helmed by chef-owner Anthony Bueno, with the help of fellow chef Sonya Southee — also doles out churros, waffles and funnel cakes.
The truck is currently posted up at Freetail Brewing’s South San Antonio taproom Wednesday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from noon-10 p.m. and Sunday from noon-8 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Franklin Jack, food truck, random, menu, burgers, Hot Cheetos, churros, waffles, funnel cakes, mobile kitchen, San Antonio Express-News, Chuck Blount, Freetail Brewing, taproom, Image, Image