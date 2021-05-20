New San Antonio food truck mixes up cuisines from all over the U.S., burgers to lobster rolls

click image Facebook / Franklin Jack

The G.O.A.T. burger features roasted goat cheese, smoky bacon and fried onion strings.



Franklin Jack's Hot Cheeto-breaded chicken tenders.

A food truck on San Antonio’s South Side is building a buzz with local foodies with a menu that's literally all over the fricken map.Franklin Jack, a new mobile kitchen whose appearance the"a police surveillance van you would see in the movies," offers an extensive menu that mixes trademark cuisines from all over the country. We’re talking burgers with Texas flair, East Coast-style lobster rolls and a puro SA Hot Cheeto-breaded chicken sandwich that boasts a shade of “Whoah, that looks spicy” red not found in nature.For dessert, the truck — helmed by chef-owner Anthony Bueno, with the help of fellow chef Sonya Southee — also doles out churros, waffles and funnel cakes.The truck is currently posted up at Freetail Brewing’s South San Antonio taproom Wednesday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from noon-10 p.m. and Sunday from noon-8 p.m.