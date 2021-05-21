Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, May 21, 2021

Boerne restaurant The Richter Cork and Keg facing threats over revised vaccination policy

Posted By on Fri, May 21, 2021 at 12:42 PM

click image The Richter Cork and Keg is getting heat from the surrounding community following a change in vaccination policy. - FACEBOOK / RICHTER BOERNE
  • Facebook / Richter Boerne
  • The Richter Cork and Keg is getting heat from the surrounding community following a change in vaccination policy.
Five-year-old Boerne eatery The Richter Cork and Keg is getting heat from the surrounding community following a now-viral Reddit post that outlined owner Guy Sander’s new vaccination policy.

Sander informed his staff via an in-house memo that was posted to Reddit, which read, in part, “for those who have and are getting the vaccine, you are now part of the solution. Those of you who refuse, you are now part of the problem."



It also stated that the restaurant will dock the paychecks of employees who get sick and subsequently test positive for COVID-19 to cover the cost of the tests.

Social media trolls took the memo and ran with it.

Folks virtually descended on the business in droves, leaving an onslaught of poor reviews on platforms such as Google and Facebook, as well as making threatening phone calls to the eatery itself.

According to a Wednesday Facebook post on The Richter’s page, the change in policy came about with the newfound ease of obtaining vaccinations. Sander said he'd already paid thousands of dollars to cover COVID-19 testing during the pandemic and to give stipends to employees who caught the virus and had to miss work to recover.

In the post, Sander reverted back to his original policy following the controversy, saying, “Clearly I’m not generous enough- so for the remaining 10% or so of employees who do not want a vaccine I’ll pay for their testing and continue a stipend for them to stay home if they get sick.”

Despite the barrage of negative reviews, Richter fans have stepped up to support the business. Even after the flood of poor reviews, the eatery holds a solid 4.5-star average on Google.

