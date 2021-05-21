North San Antonio will get new Willie’s Grill & Icehouse location next week

click image Instagram / williesgrill

Willie’s Grill & Ice House will open a location in nearby Cibolo next week.

Texas-based chain Willie’s Grill & Ice House may be known for lively music, rollup garage doors and kid-friendly sandboxes, but its newest San Antonio-area location will also offer fancy cocktails.Willie’s will open a Cibolo location Monday, May 24, serving up Texas beer, frozen libations, a variety of margaritas and a new signature cocktail menu only available at the at that particular store.The new eatery at 18210 Interstate 35 North will mark the chain’s the 18th Texas location. Guests will be able to kick back on a large shaded patio connected to the dining room with retractable garage doors. A full bar will span both the indoor and outdoor areas.The restaurant’s scratch menu will feature favorites such as hand-breaded chicken fried steak and tenders, Southern-fried seafood and giant hamburgers.The new Willie's will a operate on soft-opening capacity with a grand opening set for Tuesday, June 1.