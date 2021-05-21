P. Terry's, Mama's Cafe: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / p_terrys

Texas-based chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand will open its first San Antonio location in early July.

readers are apparently craving both the old and the new.The most read food stories of the week suggest plenty of you are intrigued by Austin-based burger chain P. Terry's opening its first SA location and also by the prospect that Mama's Cafe will start serving its homestyle vittles again after a prolonged renovation.And then there's that labor shortage facing restaurants and bars. Plenty of folks took a deeper dive there as well, even though it's a little chewier subject than whether a new burger chain is worth trying.Whether your taste in food news runs to new openings or hospitality-industry economics, here's what folks were checking out during the week.