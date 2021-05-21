Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, May 21, 2021

San Antonio chefs to hold fundraiser for sustainable hog farm, including virtual tour, wine and carnitas

Posted By on Fri, May 21, 2021 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge SA’s Chef Cooperatives is holding Carnitas for a Cause, a special remote event to benefit nearby Zanzenberg Farm. - COURTESY / CHEF COOPERATIVES
  • Courtesy / Chef Cooperatives
  • SA’s Chef Cooperatives is holding Carnitas for a Cause, a special remote event to benefit nearby Zanzenberg Farm.
Is there anything better than fine swine paired with fine wine? We think not.

San Antonio’s Chef Cooperatives, a nonprofit comprised of San Antonio culinary pros, is holding a virtual fundraiser to help sustainably run Zanzenberg Farm near Kerrville expand its operations.



Participants in the event, dubbed Carnitas for a Cause, will get a basketful of chef-prepared goodies to enjoy as they go on a virtual tour of the holistic farm an hour northwest of San Antonio. Among other practices, owners Justin and Katie Graham use rotational grazing, mixed crop rotation and no-till farming, which reintroduces carbon back into the soil.

click to enlarge The Chef Cooperatives Carnitas for a Cause dinner will feature vittles from carnita god Martin Muñoz, chef and co-owner of Don Raul Carnitas. - COURTESY / CHEF COOPERATIVES
  • Courtesy / Chef Cooperatives
  • The Chef Cooperatives Carnitas for a Cause dinner will feature vittles from carnita god Martin Muñoz, chef and co-owner of Don Raul Carnitas.
Tickets for Carnitas for a Cause run $45 per person. Guests can pick up their baskets on June 12 ahead of the virtual event, which will take place Sunday, June 13, from 1-4 p.m.

The baskets will include goodies from local chefs, including pork vittles from carnita god Martin Muñoz, chef and co-owner of Don Raul Carnitas, along with wine, coffee, beer and specialty tea. Other menu items include watermelon and strawberry salad with basil and goat cheese, and a Deep River specialty chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Bacon Cookie Sandwich.

Funds raised from ticket sales will go towards completion of a commercial kitchen on the Zanzenberg property that will enable the farm to start producing an in-house charcuterie line. In addition to raising swine, the farm grows fruits, nuts, vegetables and flowers.

