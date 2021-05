San Antonio chefs to hold fundraiser for sustainable hog farm, including virtual tour, wine and carnitas

click to enlarge Courtesy / Chef Cooperatives

Is there anything better than fine swine paired with fine wine? We think not. San Antonio’s Chef Cooperatives , a nonprofit comprised of San Antonio culinary pros, is holding a virtual fundraiser to help sustainably run Zanzenberg Farm near Kerrville expand its operations.Participants in the event, dubbed Carnitas for a Cause, will get a basketful of chef-prepared goodies to enjoy as they go on a virtual tour of the holistic farm an hour northwest of San Antonio. Among other practices, owners Justin and Katie Graham use rotational grazing, mixed crop rotation and no-till farming, which reintroduces carbon back into the soil. Tickets for Carnitas for a Cause run $45 per person. Guests can pick up their baskets on June 12 ahead of the virtual event, which will take place Sunday, June 13, from 1-4 p.m.The baskets will include goodies from local chefs, including pork vittles from carnita god Martin Muñoz, chef and co-owner of Don Raul Carnitas, along with wine, coffee, beer and specialty tea. Other menu items include watermelon and strawberry salad with basil and goat cheese, and a Deep River specialty chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Bacon Cookie Sandwich.Funds raised from ticket sales will go towards completion of a commercial kitchen on the Zanzenberg property that will enable the farm to start producing an in-house charcuterie line. In addition to raising swine, the farm grows fruits, nuts, vegetables and flowers.