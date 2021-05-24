Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 24, 2021

San Antonio cocktail guru Jeret Peña and partners to open new bar-restaurant in Government Hill

Posted By on Mon, May 24, 2021 at 3:17 PM

click image Cocktail guru Jeret Peña (pictured), along with chef Josh Calderon and bartender Rob Gourlay will open Three Star Bar in July. - FACEBOOK / JERET PEÑA
  • Facebook / Jeret Peña
  • Cocktail guru Jeret Peña (pictured), along with chef Josh Calderon and bartender Rob Gourlay will open Three Star Bar in July.
San Antonio whiskey aficionados will soon have another reason to raise a glass.

Cocktail guru Jeret Peña is joining forces with longtime friend and bartender Rob Gourlay to open Three Star Bar, a new Government Hill-area restaurant and bar focused on deli-style fare and high-quality whiskeys. It will begin serving in July.



The new spot will also tap the talents of chef Josh Calderon, formerly of Cookhouse and Bud’s Southern Rotisserie, to provide dishes including whiskey-glazed meatballs, borracho bean hummus and cured-meat sandwiches.

Three Star's wide-ranging cocktail menu will focus on whiskeys, local beers and a selection of wines curated by Peña, who will serve as beverage director. He also helms the cocktail programs at local establishments Hello Paradise, Esquire Tavern, House of Má and Hugman’s Oasis.

The new, 7,000-square-foot eatery will seat 140 people in the space formerly occupied by Grayze at 521 E. Grayson St., directly across the street from Hello Paradise. The owners are expected to unveil a full menu and set an official opening date later this month.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Heyd Fontenot sheds light on the future of essential San Antonio art gallery Sala Diaz
San Antonio native Carole Baskin talks animal activism, presidential pardons and zombie tigers
San Antonio food service workers weigh in on available — but undesirable — job prospects
The Legislature’s hard-right push may placate the GOP base, but it didn’t deliver for the rest of Texas
The newly relocated Pharm Table has an energetic and energizing take on mostly vegan cuisine
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. North San Antonio will get new Willie’s Grill & Icehouse location next week Read More

  2. P. Terry's, Mama's Cafe: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  3. Here’s where you can find the Georgia Peach Truck when it rolls into San Antonio Read More

  4. Boerne restaurant The Richter Cork and Keg facing threats over revised vaccination policy Read More

  5. The newly relocated Pharm Table has an energetic and energizing take on mostly vegan cuisine Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation