San Antonio cocktail guru Jeret Peña and partners to open new bar-restaurant in Government Hill

San Antonio whiskey aficionados will soon have another reason to raise a glass.Cocktail guru Jeret Peña is joining forces with longtime friend and bartender Rob Gourlay to open Three Star Bar, a new Government Hill-area restaurant and bar focused on deli-style fare and high-quality whiskeys. It will begin serving in July.The new spot will also tap the talents of chef Josh Calderon, formerly of Cookhouse and Bud’s Southern Rotisserie, to provide dishes including whiskey-glazed meatballs, borracho bean hummus and cured-meat sandwiches.Three Star's wide-ranging cocktail menu will focus on whiskeys, local beers and a selection of wines curated by Peña, who will serve as beverage director. He also helms the cocktail programs at local establishments Hello Paradise, Esquire Tavern, House of Má and Hugman’s Oasis.The new, 7,000-square-foot eatery will seat 140 people in the space formerly occupied by Grayze at 521 E. Grayson St., directly across the street from Hello Paradise. The owners are expected to unveil a full menu and set an official opening date later this month.