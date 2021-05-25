Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

San Antonio Dunkin' stores will donate portion of iced coffees sales this Wednesday to sick children

Posted By on Tue, May 25, 2021 at 9:46 AM

Another day, another silly food holiday. At least this news comes with a philanthropic twist.

Donut mainstay Dunkin’ will celebrate National Iced Coffee Day — this Wednesday — by donating a portion of sales to its Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which works to bring joy to kids battling hunger or illness.



The chain's six San Antonio locations will donate 50 cents from every iced coffee sold.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $30 million since its 2006 inception and is expected to add $7 million to that total this year. The Foundation has also supported Alamo City nonprofits including the Children's Hunger Fund and the San Antonio Food Bank.

