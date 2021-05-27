Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Hong Kong-style waffle cone shop Kuma has permanently closed its original San Antonio location

Posted By on Thu, May 27, 2021 at 2:11 PM

click image Kuma has permanently closed first San Antonio location. - INSTAGRAM / KUMA.SATX
  • Instagram / kuma.satx
  • Kuma has permanently closed first San Antonio location.
The original Northwest San Antonio location of sweet-shop chain Kuma has doled out authentic Hong Kong-style waffle cones piled high with ice cream and toppings since 2017.

But next week, it will be no more.



San Antonio-based Kuma told Instagram followers Thursday that its shop at 6565 Babcock Road will close permanently May 31, when its lease ends. Two other locations — 3107 TPC Parkway, Suite 103 and 7915 W. Loop 1604 North, Suite 120 — will remain open, however.

“We have made the decisions not to renew our lease," the post reads. "With that, the original kuma location is permanently closed. Thank you for 5 great years full of crazy memories.”

