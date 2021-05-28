Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, May 28, 2021

Award-winning pitmaster Adrian Davila to bring barbecue pop-up to San Antonio’s Bruno’s Dive Bar

Posted By on Fri, May 28, 2021 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge Davila's food truck will serve up signature dishes such as lamb barbacoa tacos at next month's pop-up. - PHOTO COURTESY DAVILA'S BBQ
  • Photo Courtesy Davila's BBQ
  • Davila's food truck will serve up signature dishes such as lamb barbacoa tacos at next month's pop-up.
Bruno's Dive Bar, Southtown's newest self-proclaimed low-key drinkery, will host Seguin-based barbecue guru Adrian Davila for a pop-up of meaty proportion.

Bruno’s proprietors Steve and Jody Bailey Newman have invited Davila, a third-generation pitmaster and co-owner of Davila's BBQ, to share his family’s nationally recognized approach to authentic Texas barbecue with a unique Latin twist.



click image Davila's Big Red cake. - INSTAGRAM / POLYGLOTFOODIE
  • Instagram / polyglotfoodie
  • Davila's Big Red cake.
Davila's food truck will serve up signature dishes such as lamb barbacoa tacos, brisket grilled cheese and brisket and sausage Frito pie from 4 p.m. to midnight on June 4-5. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in Big Red cake and summertime dessert staple banana pudding.

Since its inception in 1959, has grown into one of Texas' highest-profile barbecue purveyors. Third-generation Pitmaster Adrian Davila now leads the restaurant and continues the tradition with passed-down family recipes.

In 2018, Davila released his first cookbook, Cowboy Barbecue, which has been featured on the Today Show and in the Washington Post and Texas Monthly.

Recently opened Bruno's Dive Bar is located at 1004 S. Alamo St.

