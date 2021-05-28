Award-winning pitmaster Adrian Davila to bring barbecue pop-up to San Antonio’s Bruno’s Dive Bar
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, May 28, 2021 at 11:35 AM
Photo Courtesy Davila's BBQ
Davila's food truck will serve up signature dishes such as lamb barbacoa tacos at next month's pop-up.
Bruno's Dive Bar, Southtown's newest self-proclaimed low-key drinkery, will host Seguin-based barbecue guru Adrian Davila for a pop-up of meaty proportion.
Bruno’s proprietors Steve and Jody Bailey Newman have invited Davila, a third-generation pitmaster and co-owner of Davila's BBQ, to share his family’s nationally recognized approach to authentic Texas barbecue with a unique Latin twist.
Instagram / polyglotfoodie
Davila's Big Red cake.
Davila's food truck will serve up signature dishes such as lamb barbacoa tacos, brisket grilled cheese and brisket and sausage Frito pie from 4 p.m. to midnight on June 4-5. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in Big Red cake and summertime dessert staple banana pudding.
Since its inception in 1959, has grown into one of Texas' highest-profile barbecue purveyors. Third-generation Pitmaster Adrian Davila now leads the restaurant and continues the tradition with passed-down family recipes.
In 2018, Davila released his first cookbook, Cowboy Barbecue
, which has been featured on the Today Show and in the Washington Post
and Texas Monthly
.
Recently opened Bruno's Dive Bar
is located at 1004 S. Alamo St.
