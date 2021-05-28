Chef Kirk, Georgia Peach Truck: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

readers were stoked to read about a local chef’s big win on national TV, as well as several new spots coming to the Alamo City as early as next month.The most read food stories of the week suggest plenty of you were happy to celebrate San Antonio-based chef Jesse Kuykendall as she vied for — and won — $10,000 on Food Network’s. Others perused details on new food-and-booze establishments Three Star Bar from local cocktail king Jeret Peña and the Jerk Shack's third brick-and-mortar location.Of course, San Antonians love their weekly dose of chisme, and this week, they got it via news of the temporary shutdown of brand-new Asian eatery House of Má. The closure, according to a statement from the company, was brought on by an "internal disagreement" between the operating partners.Whether you’re looking to be in the know about restaurant openings or just need a little drama to get you through the day, here's what readers were checking out during the week.