Friday, May 28, 2021
Missions baseball club to partner with San Antonio Food Bank for summer food drives
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, May 28, 2021 at 10:56 AM
click image
-
Instagram / samissions
-
The Missions baseball club will partner with San Antonio Food bank for summer food drives.
Minor league baseball fans can do some good this summer while taking in games, thanks to a partnership between the San Antonio Missions
and the San Antonio Food Bank
.
The San Antonio Missions will join forces with the Food Bank for five food drives at Nelson Wolff Stadium later this season, each with a different theme. The themes will center around the nonprofit's most-wanted items, including canned meats, rice and beans, baby food and pet food.
Dates and themes for the five Missions-sponsored drives are:
- Friday, June 18 - The theme of “Most Important Meal” is aimed at driving donations of breakfast items such as dry cereal, oatmeal, granola bars, boxed juices and cereal bars.
- Saturday, July 10 - The “Summer Staples” theme is geared to supplement the Food Bank’s stock of items such as Hamburger Helper, canned meats, rice and beans and soups.
- Saturday, August 7 - The “Dog Days” theme will focus on San Antonians' furry companions. Featured items for this drive will be pet food and treats.
- Thursday, August 26 - The “Back to School Lunch Box” theme will call for school lunch-worthy eats including peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, Manwich sloppy joe sauce and boxed crackers.
- Saturday, September 18 - The “Oh Baby, It’s A Food Drive” theme aims to support SA families with small kiddos by accepting donations of baby food, diapers and wipes.
Folks interested in supporting the San Antonio Food Bank can deposit their items to the designated red donation bin at Nelson Wolff Stadium on the dates above.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio Food Bank, pandemic, COVID-19, COVID 19, fighting hunger, food assistance, distribution, job assistance, federal benefits assistance, San Antonio Missions, Nelson Wolff Stadium, summer food drive, red donation bin, Image, Image