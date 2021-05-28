Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 28, 2021

Missions baseball club to partner with San Antonio Food Bank for summer food drives

Posted By on Fri, May 28, 2021 at 10:56 AM

click image The Missions baseball club will partner with San Antonio Food bank for summer food drives. - INSTAGRAM / SAMISSIONS
  • Instagram / samissions
  • The Missions baseball club will partner with San Antonio Food bank for summer food drives.
Minor league baseball fans can do some good this summer while taking in games, thanks to a partnership between the San Antonio Missions and the San Antonio Food Bank.

The San Antonio Missions will join forces with the Food Bank for five food drives at Nelson Wolff Stadium later this season, each with a different theme. The themes will center around the nonprofit's most-wanted items, including canned meats, rice and beans, baby food and pet food.



Dates and themes for the five Missions-sponsored drives are:
  • Friday, June 18 - The theme of “Most Important Meal” is aimed at driving donations of breakfast items such as dry cereal, oatmeal, granola bars, boxed juices and cereal bars.
  • Saturday, July 10 - The “Summer Staples” theme is geared to supplement the Food Bank’s stock of items such as Hamburger Helper, canned meats, rice and beans and soups.
  • Saturday, August 7 - The “Dog Days” theme will focus on San Antonians' furry companions. Featured items for this drive will be pet  food and treats.
  • Thursday, August 26 - The “Back to School Lunch Box” theme will call for school lunch-worthy eats including peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, Manwich sloppy joe sauce and boxed crackers.
  • Saturday, September 18 - The “Oh Baby, It’s A Food Drive” theme aims to support SA families with small kiddos by accepting donations of baby food, diapers and wipes.
Folks interested in supporting the San Antonio Food Bank can deposit their items to the designated red donation bin at Nelson Wolff Stadium on the dates above.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Pinkerton’s brings smoked meats, decent sides and exceptional cobbler to downtown San Antonio
Heyd Fontenot sheds light on the future of essential San Antonio art gallery Sala Diaz
San Antonio native Carole Baskin talks animal activism, presidential pardons and zombie tigers
San Antonio food service workers weigh in on available — but undesirable — job prospects
The Legislature’s hard-right push may placate the GOP base, but it didn’t deliver for the rest of Texas
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. With Chopped appearance, 'Chef Kirk' becomes first San Antonio chef to win a Food Network contest Read More

  2. New San Antonio Asian eatery House of Má temporarily closed over 'internal disagreement' Read More

  3. Sichuan House owner to open new Chinese restaurant in north central San Antonio this summer Read More

  4. Hong Kong-style waffle cone shop Kuma has permanently closed its original San Antonio location Read More

  5. San Antonio-based Cruising Kitchens creates custom electric tap truck for Karbach Brewing Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation