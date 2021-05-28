WTF Food News: Kellogg’s has just released Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal

click to enlarge
Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal is now a real thing.
This week's junk food head-scratcher comes courtesy of cereal maker Kellogg's and snack-cake queen Little Debbie, who decided that it would be a good idea to marry breakfast with brownies coated in candy sprinkles.
That's right, feast your eyes on Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal. No, we don’t get it, either. We just report food news.
The new cereal features crispy brownie squares dusted with cosmic rainbow pieces for a morning breakfast that evokes “the fudgy chocolate flavor of the iconic Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies.” Or so says the news release.
Kellogg’s and Little Debbie's last hybrid marketing phenom occurred in December when the pair released Oatmeal Creme Pie breakfast cereal
to celebrate 60 years of the original Little Debbie snack cake.
This new collaboration, however, has been thrust upon the public with no such anniversary to celebrate. The only apparent marketing peg appears to be that it's “hot off the heels” of the companies' Oatmeal Cream Pie cereal success.
Kellogg’s new Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal is now available in grocery stores nationwide at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for an 8.2-ounce box and $5.69 for a 13.2-ounce box.
