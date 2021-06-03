Hill Country vineyard William Chris debuts collaborative wine benefitting Texas food banks

click to enlarge
Madison Boudreaux / David Bates
The Hill Country vineyard has released the second wine in its Wanderer Series Relief Project.
William Chris Vineyards is serving up a wine that makes it easy to give back while you imbibe.
The Hill Country vineyard has released the second wine in its Wanderer Series Relief Project — a red blend created in collaboration with Texas sommelier Ali Schmidt. A portion of sale proceeds will benefit Feeding Texas
, a statewide network of food banks that serves more than 5 million Texans annually.
The new wine is juicy and bright with generous strawberry and cherry notes and a silky texture, according to the winery. It's 92% Cinsault and 8% Carignan, both grown in the Texas High Plains.
"We created the first Relief Project wine in 2020 because we saw an opportunity to support our fellow Texans,” William Chris Vineyards co-owner and winemaker Chris Brundrett said in a release. “… [This] year we’re partnering with Feeding Texas because we know that many Texans are still coming back from the curveballs that have been thrown our way this past year.”
Madison Boudreaux / David Bates
Texas sommelier and Emmer & Rye Wine Director and Manager Ali Schmidt lent her expertise on this version of the wine.
William Chris launched its Wanderer Series Relief Project in April 2020
, raising more than $45,000 for the Southern Smoke Foundation
, which provides emergency funds to foodservice workers in times of crisis.
The new wine from the series is available now for $24 a bottle on William Chris Vineyards’ website
. It's also sold at some H-E-B, Spec’s, Central Market and Whole Foods Market locations throughout Texas, as well as smaller, independent bottle shops.
