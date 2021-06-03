Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Houston food truck bringing macaroni and cheese-stuffed turkey legs to San Antonio on June 11

Posted By on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge The Turkey Leg Hut is bringing its signature menu item to the 210 next weekend. - PHOTO COURTESY THE TURKEY LEG HUT
  • Photo Courtesy The Turkey Leg Hut
  • The Turkey Leg Hut is bringing its signature menu item to the 210 next weekend.
If a turkey stuffed with other, smaller fowl is called a turducken, what would you call a turkey leg stuffed with macaroni and cheese?

"A tiny bit excessive” might be one label for it.



Just the same, the owners of Houston's Turkey Leg Hut food trucks decided not to mess around with cute names for their signature menu item. They call it exactly what it is — and they’re bringing it to San Antonio on the weekend of June 11-13.

“We’re so excited to be coming to San Antonio,” Turkey Leg Hut co-founder Nakia Price said in an emailed statement. “We’ve had a lot of requests for a visit to this area on social media, and we are glad to finally be able to share a taste of our signature menu with the San Antonio community!”

click to enlarge Turkey leg stuffing options include Cajun mac and cheese, shrimp alfredo and dirty rice. - PHOTO COURTESY THE TURKEY LEG HUT
  • Photo Courtesy The Turkey Leg Hut
  • Turkey leg stuffing options include Cajun mac and cheese, shrimp alfredo and dirty rice.
Houston fans of the trucks line up early for their massive, fall-off-the-bone turkey legs stuffed with anything from Cajun mac and cheese to shrimp alfredo to dirty rice. Their Cajun bowls, filled with spicy dirty rice, Cajun-spiced mac and cheese, blackened salmon, grilled shrimp and Alfredo sauce run a pricy $22, but appear to include enough food to feed an entire family.

The first Turkey Leg Hut restaurant opened in Houston’s Third Ward in 2017, and it's since expanded with three food trucks, according to its Instagram account. Turkey Leg Hut founders Lynn and Nakia Price will expand that culinary footprint by opening Daiquiri Hut and Breakfast Hut later this year.

The Turkey Leg Hut Express Food Truck will be posted up in San Antonio’s Freeman Coliseum parking lot from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, June 11 through Sunday, June 13.

