San Antonio sweet shops kick off Pride Month with treats benefitting LGBTQ+ teen shelter

San Antonio-based Thrive Youth Center
Bakery Lorraine will offer rainbow-themed Pride cookies this month.
is getting a helping hand via three local sweet shops this Pride Month.
Thrive supplies homeless LGBTQ+ youth with safe living quarters, meals, showers, laundry facilities and hygiene supplies. One of only two LGBTQ-specific emergency shelters in Texas, the organization also provides access to resources to help teens gain self-sufficiency and end their homelessness.
During June, Thrive aims to raise $20,000 to carry on in its mission. If you’re looking for a worthwhile way to help it toward that goal, three local sweet shops have debuted out-and-proud treats that will benefit the center.
Oh Yeah Cakes
Oh Yeah Cakes will donate 20% of all in-store cupcake sales from June 1-5.
will donate 20% of all in-store cupcake sales from June 1-5 to Thrive, including sales from its monthly flavors, which include Maple Bacon French Toast, Strawberry Love, Big Red Float, Dark Chocolate Pretzel and Pineapple Upside Down. The sweet treats are $2.75 apiece, $15 for a half dozen and $27 for a dozen. Oh Yeah Cakes, (210) 362-4917, ohyeahcakes.com.
Bakery Lorraine
will offer rainbow-themed Pride cookies starting Friday, June 5 and running through the rest of the month. Three-packs of the colorful cookies will sell for $6.50, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Thrive. Bakery Lorraine, Multiple Locations, bakerylorraine.com.
Cereal Killer Sweets
Cereal Killer Sweets is offering “Born This Gay” T-shirts.
is on vacay from making delectable desserts until Saturday, June 19, but it will offer “Born This Gay” T-shirts all month long in support of Thrive. A portion of proceeds from the $10 tees will benefit the organization. Those interested in purchasing a cotton candy-hued shirt should keep an eye out on the Cereal Killer website for a drop in the coming days. Cereal Killer Sweets, (210) 753-2032, cerealkillersweets.com
