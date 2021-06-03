Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, June 3, 2021

San Antonio sweet shops kick off Pride Month with treats benefitting LGBTQ+ teen shelter

Posted By on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 at 2:29 PM

click to enlarge Bakery Lorraine will offer rainbow-themed Pride cookies this month. - PHOTO COURTESY BAKERY LORRAINE
  • Photo Courtesy Bakery Lorraine
  • Bakery Lorraine will offer rainbow-themed Pride cookies this month.
San Antonio-based Thrive Youth Center is getting a helping hand via three local sweet shops this Pride Month.

Thrive supplies homeless LGBTQ+ youth with safe living quarters, meals, showers, laundry facilities and hygiene supplies. One of only two LGBTQ-specific emergency shelters in Texas, the organization also provides access to resources to help teens gain self-sufficiency and end their homelessness.



During June, Thrive aims to raise $20,000 to carry on in its mission. If you’re looking for a worthwhile way to help it toward that goal, three local sweet shops have debuted out-and-proud treats that will benefit the center.

click image Oh Yeah Cakes will donate 20% of all in-store cupcake sales from June 1-5. - INSTAGRAM / OHYEAHCAKES
  • Instagram / ohyeahcakes
  • Oh Yeah Cakes will donate 20% of all in-store cupcake sales from June 1-5.
Oh Yeah Cakes will donate 20% of all in-store cupcake sales from June 1-5 to Thrive, including sales from its monthly flavors, which include Maple Bacon French Toast, Strawberry Love, Big Red Float, Dark Chocolate Pretzel and Pineapple Upside Down. The sweet treats are $2.75 apiece, $15 for a half dozen and $27 for a dozen. Oh Yeah Cakes, (210) 362-4917, ohyeahcakes.com.

Bakery Lorraine will offer rainbow-themed Pride cookies starting Friday, June 5 and running through the rest of the month. Three-packs of the colorful cookies will sell for $6.50, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Thrive. Bakery Lorraine, Multiple Locations, bakerylorraine.com.






click image Cereal Killer Sweets is offering “Born This Gay” T-shirts. - INSTAGRAM / CEREALKILLERSWEETS
  • Instagram / cerealkillersweets
  • Cereal Killer Sweets is offering “Born This Gay” T-shirts.
Cereal Killer Sweets is on vacay from making delectable desserts until Saturday, June 19, but it will offer “Born This Gay” T-shirts all month long in support of Thrive. A portion of proceeds from the $10 tees will benefit the organization. Those interested in purchasing a cotton candy-hued shirt should keep an eye out on the Cereal Killer website for a drop in the coming days. Cereal Killer Sweets, (210) 753-2032, cerealkillersweets.com

