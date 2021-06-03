Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, June 3, 2021

San Antonio’s Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse to hold eating contest and charity event Sunday

Posted By on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 at 3:20 PM

click image Competitors will go head-to-head to see who can eat the massive Orlie XL sandwich the quickest. - INSATGRAM / BARBCUTIE_SATX
  • Insatgram / barbcutie_satx
  • Competitors will go head-to-head to see who can eat the massive Orlie XL sandwich the quickest.
The school year ends this week for kids all over town, and Northwest San Antonio’s Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse will celebrating Sunday with a "backyard" party.

In addition to food and drink specials, the shindig will include live music, yard games and a speed-eating contest. It will also benefit local nonprofit Project Angel Fares, which funds travel expenses to Morgan’s Wonderland and other destinations for families who have a child with special needs.



The family- and pet-friendly Bar-B-Cutie is known for smoked meat plates and sandos, in addition to Southern sides such as fried pickles, onion rings and okra. During the Sunday event, the eatery also will serve up frozen boozy drinks and dog-friendly barbecue platters.

The eating contest will pit hungry patrons against one other in a timed contest to clear their plates of the behemoth Orlie XL — a 1.2-pound sandwich loaded with brisket, sausage, jalapeño cheese and onion rings. In addition to a full belly, winners will take home gift cards for their eating prowess.

The event will run noon-4 p.m., and the eating contest gets underway at 3 p.m. Interested competitors can sign up at the Bar-B-Cutie website.

