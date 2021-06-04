Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, June 4, 2021

Budding chefs can now earn a plant-based culinary degree at Central Texas school

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 4:45 PM

As plant-based cooking grows in popularity across the U.S., the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin has taken note.

The Colorado-based Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts responded to the increased consumer demand for plant-based cuisine and sustainable cooking practices with this month's launch of plant-based culinary arts degree and diploma programs. Those programs include both online and in-person instructional paths.



The Online Plant-Based Culinary Arts Diploma spans 60 weeks and is made up of plant-based courses, industry-focused courses and industry externships to provide students with real-world experience.

The Online Associate of Occupational Studies Degree in Plant-Based Culinary Arts includes plant-based fundamentals, business classes, the role of food, psychological principles in the workplace and two industry externships.

A recent Nielsen Report shows that Americans are shifting toward eating more plant-based foods, and the National Restaurant Association predicts plant-based cuisine will continue to grow in popularity.

Registration for the new programs is open and classes begin in July.

