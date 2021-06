Downtown restaurant Domingo offers pricy viewing packages for San Antonio’s Fiesta River Parade

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Fiesta San Antonio

Amanda Mercer for Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk

The San Antonio River Walk gained one more spot for Fiesta River Parade viewing. Just prepare yourself for some sticker shock.New hotel eatery Domingo Restaurante has unveiled a parade viewing package , selling tables for two and four guests as well as individual bar seats for the duration of June 21's Texas Cavaliers River Parade.Those tickets start at $100 for a solo seat and run all the way up to $2,000 for a table for four closest to the river. Each table ticket includes one complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, but any other food and drink will cost extra.Domingo is on the river level of the recently opened Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk hotel at the corner of East Commerce and North St. Mary’s streets. The restaurant and the terrace-level Otro Bar opened April 15.