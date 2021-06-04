San Antonio-owned Saint Maya tequila debuts at local liquor stores, sells out in a day

click image
Saint Maya hit LiquorMax and Alamo City Liquors store shelves last weekend.
New-to-market Saint Maya blanco tequila
is a spirit created by San Antonians, and locals are here for it.
How do we know? The new booze brand sold out within a day.
Saint Maya hit shelves at local LiquorMax and Alamo City Liquors stores last weekend but didn’t remain on shelves for long, MySA reports
. Just a day after its launch, the new product was on backorder.
The fledgling brand was birthed from a Kickstarter campaign in which co-creator Zacharee Ramirez touted the 100% organic, handcrafted spirit as a way to bottle the vibrant culture and identity of the Alamo City.
While the brand is based in SA, Ramirez — along with partners Jordan Simmons and Jay Torrez — had it produced south of the border. Tequila can only be labeled as such if it's made from 100 percent Blue Weber agave in a limited number of territories in Mexico.
Saint Maya's bottles feature a color palette reminiscent of the Spurs’ throwback merch and a portrait of a woman wearing a floral crown. The label also boasts that Saint Maya is "San Antonio's tequila.”
"That's what it's really about for us, just showcasing the unique culture and unity of this city," Ramirez told MySA. "It's still pretty surreal to see it on shelves and seeing the public's reaction to it. But we know we put a lot of time and effort into this, so we're super proud to finally be able to share it with everyone."
The new tequila is back on the shelves at LiquorMax's Helotes location and is expected to be restocked at all five Alamo City Liquors locations this weekend.
