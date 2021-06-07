Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, June 7, 2021

Texas Monthly names San Antonio spot Chela’s Tacos one of '11 Great Taquerias Owned by Women'

Posted By on Mon, Jun 7, 2021 at 9:41 AM

click image Tacos' Cochinita pibil with pickled onions are one of the menu items at Chela's. - INSTAGRAM / CHELASTACOS
  • Instagram / chelastacos
  • Tacos' Cochinita pibil with pickled onions are one of the menu items at Chela's.
What started as a food truck near the University of Texas at San Antonio’s main campus has won raves from Texas Monthly.

In its latest issue, the magazine named Chela’s Tacos one of "11 Great Taquerias Owned by Women," adding that the mini-chain a "perennial San Antonio favorite.” It was the only Alamo City eatery to make the list.



As evidence of Chela's greatness, Texas Monthly cites owner Celia Davis’ banana leaf–wrapped tamales oaxaqueños and the Costra de Chela, a corn tortilla filled with a slip of fried mozzarella topped with al pastor and pineapple.

Chela's currently operates two brick-and-mortar spaces — 3420 N. St. Mary’s St. and 5231 Broadway, Suite 117 — along with its food truck, which it uses for catering gigs.

