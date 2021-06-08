Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Chef behind San Antonio's Azuca Nuevo Latino plans new Southtown tapas spot
By Nina Rangel
Rene Fernandez, chef-owner of Azuca Nuevo Latino, plans a new Southtown eatery.
The culinary mind behind Southtown’s Azuca Nuevo Latino will expand his restaurant empire via Hola!, a contemporary tapas and wine bar, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
Azuca chef-owner Rene Fernandez is in early planning stages for a low-key space at 328 Martinez St., about 100 feet from his flagship restaurant, according to the article. He hopes to open later this year.
Hola! will offer a variety of small plates ranging from Italian meatballs to Moroccan lamb, Fernandez told SABJ.
Plans include turning a 2,000-square-foot parking area into expanded patio dining for the new restaurant, according to the report. The spot will also offer 2,300 square feet of interior space.
Fernandez said he's working with area neighborhood organizations to build support for his site plan.
