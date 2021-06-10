Downtown San Antonio barbecue joint Pinkerton’s to host Whole Hog Fiesta Party this month
Houston-based Pinkerton’s Barbecue may be new to San Antonio, but it wasted no time getting in on Fiesta revelry.
The newish barbecue joint
shared details Wednesday of a Whole Hog Fiesta Party
featuring roasted whole swine, along with limited-edition margarita flavors, special cocktails, secret menu items and live music.
Entry to the Saturday, June 26 event is free, but attendees are expected to buy food and drink. The party will run noon-11 p.m., and the restaurant promised to to share more info in coming weeks, including its music lineup.
Pinkerton’s, which opened in February, is at 107 W. Houston Street. The restaurant features indoor and outdoor dining, a huge pit room and an uncovered deck.
