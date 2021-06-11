Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, June 11, 2021

San Antonio brunch staple La Panadería serving up colorful Fiesta-themed croissants

Posted By on Fri, Jun 11, 2021 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge Brunch staple La Panadería is offering these Fiesta-themed croissants June 17-27. - COURTESY PHOTO / LA PANADERÍA
  • Courtesy Photo / La Panadería
  • Brunch staple La Panadería is offering these Fiesta-themed croissants June 17-27.
San Antonio sugar fiends, take note.

Brunch staple La Panadería will offer a Fiesta-themed croissants in celebration of the city’s biggest party, which kicks off in less than a week.



Arriving just in time for Fiesta, the festive treat features the bakery's Tres Leches Croissant filled with strawberries and cream. It's also adorned with pastel-hued frosting — because what’s Fiesta without a little color?

The croissants will be available at La Panadería’s Broadway, Houston St. and La Cantera Heights locations from June 17-27. They'll also be available for online orders.

