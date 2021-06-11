Friday, June 11, 2021
San Antonio’s Künstler Brewing holding Pride event to benefit LGBTQ+ youth organization
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Jun 11, 2021 at 11:13 AM
Instagram / kuenstlerbrew
Künstler's new Puro Pride Pale Ale (and brewery cat, Kung Fu).
Hot off of creating a unique sake-brewed beer
, Künstler Brewing has debuted another special ale. This time with Pride Month in mind.
The brewery will raise money for San Antonio nonprofit Fiesta Youth
— which hosts programming to support local LGBTQ+ youth and their allies — during a Saturday, June 19 Pride event.
As part of that effort, Künstler developed its new Puro Pride Pale Ale, which features a touch of hibiscus and blueberries. One dollar of every pint and can sold will go directly to Fiesta Youth.
The June 19 Pride event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., will feature live music from two local bands, along with food specials. Künstler will also offer rainbow flights, $2 of which will go to Fiesta Youth, as will $5 from every T-shirt and tank top purchase.
