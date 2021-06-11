Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, June 11, 2021

Texas-based convenience store chain 7-Eleven will give away free Slurpees during July

Posted By on Fri, Jun 11, 2021 at 3:58 PM

click image 7-Eleven will give away free Slurpees during the month of July. - INSTAGRAM / 7ELEVEN
  • Instagram / 7eleven
  • 7-Eleven will give away free Slurpees during the month of July.
A year older than both Mickey Mouse and the YoYo, convenience store chain 7-Eleven will celebrate 94 years in business this summer. And it's celebrating by offering free Slurpees for the entire month of July.

While July 11 (7/11, get it?) is considered the chain’s actual birthday, officials say they’re spreading the event across the entire month to avoid having millions of customers crowded around Slurpee machines on a single day. Seems smart.



The fine print? Folks must have an active 7Rewards loyalty account to get their frozen treat. Those with the free app will receive a virtual coupon for one free small Slurpee loaded into their accounts on July 1.

That means the icy treats are limited to one per 7Rewards loyalty app member. Yep. One free Slurpee. So make it count. And watch out for that brain freeze.

San Antonio is home to more than 20 7-Eleven locations, mostly on the Northeast side.

