Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 14, 2021

Ambler, the new eatery inside San Antonio’s Hotel Contessa, now open after renovations

Posted By on Mon, Jun 14, 2021 at 1:47 PM

click image Ambler Texas Kitchen, inside Hotel Contessa, is now open. - INSTAGRAM / HOTELCONTESSA
  • Instagram / hotelcontessa
  • Ambler Texas Kitchen, inside Hotel Contessa, is now open.
San Antonio’s Hotel Contessa has opened the doors to its sexy new eatery, Ambler Texas Kitchen, following extensive renovations.

Amid one of the most tumultuous travel seasons in the 15-year-old hotel’s history, the luxury accommodations were sold to New England investment firm Wheelock Street Capital last fall.



The hotel took to Instagram Saturday to announce the opening of Ambler, which took over Hotel Contessa’s existing restaurant and bar’s River Walk views and access.

The Current obtained a sneak peek at Ambler’s new menu, which offers twists on otherwise expected shareables such as a Shiner Bock shrimp boil and roasted cauliflower and chorizo queso. Entree choices include a chili-glazed short rib and gulf-red snapper boasting a chorizo crust.

Side orders look to be on the more bourgeois side. For example, the potato and goat cheese daphinoise — essentially potatoes au gratin — sounds tasty, but will likely be more difficult for folks to pronounce than it has any right to be.

The full bar offers a few different takes on the classic Old Fashioned, such as the Ambler Old Fashioned, which uses honey as the sweetening component, and the barrel-aged Oaxaca Old Fashioned, made with Oaxacan mezcal rather than the traditional bourbon.

click image Ambler Texas Kitchen's barrel-aged Oaxaca Old Fashioned. - INSTAGRAM / HOTELCONTESSA
  • Instagram / hotelcontessa
  • Ambler Texas Kitchen's barrel-aged Oaxaca Old Fashioned.

According to the hotel, the latter was created in 2007 by Phil Ward at Death and Co., in New York City’s East Village, and remains one of the most famous drinks to grace its cocktail menu. With its smooth and smoky flavor notes, the Oaxaca Old Fashioned has been called “the perfect introduction to mezcal.”

Hotel Contessa's Ambler Texas Kitchen is open for breakfast Monday through Friday from 7-11 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7-11:30 a.m., Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and lunch on weekdays from noon-2:30 p.m. Dinner hours are from 5:30-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The restaurant is currently taking reservations on OpenTable.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Sampling the corn-based liquors of Mexico gives new twists to old favorites
Downtown San Antonio's Domingo has a creative approach that may draw locals along with tourists
San Antonio organizer Jenn Longoria will help Jolt Action spur turnout of young, Latinx voters
Assclown Alert: These Texas lawmakers voted to inflict harm on transgender kids for political points
South Texas native Victoria Moroles hopes her comedy Plan B can improve birth-control access
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio delivery driver gets fired after being caught on doorbell cam throwing pizza Read More

  2. Downtown San Antonio's Domingo has a creative approach that may draw locals along with tourists Read More

  3. Tu Asador, San Antonio’s newest asada-focused eatery, opens in Castle Hills Read More

  4. Texas-based convenience store chain 7-Eleven will give away free Slurpees during July Read More

  5. San Antonio staple El Mirasol now serving up hangover-busting weekend breakfast menu Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation