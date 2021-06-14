Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 14, 2021

San Antonio staple El Mirasol now serving up hangover-busting weekend breakfast menu

Posted By on Mon, Jun 14, 2021 at 10:57 AM

click image Longtime SA staple El Mirasol rolled out its new breakfast menu this past weekend. - INSTAGRAM / ELMIRASOLSA
  • Instagram / elmirasolsa
  • Longtime SA staple El Mirasol rolled out its new breakfast menu this past weekend.
North SA’s El Mirasol has the weekend cure for whatever ails ya, thanks to a new weekend breakfast menu launched last week.

The longtime Alamo City staple rolled out its new breakfast menu this past weekend, featuring desayuno classics such as huevos rancheros, migas, chilaquiles and a slew of breakfast tacos.



Classic hangover-curing menudo will also be offered, but if you’re the type to follow the hair-of-the-dog method, the spot will also offer $5 mimosas, $7 bloody marys and $6 Modelo micheladas. El Mirasol's signature Chispa, made with fresh orange juice, will also be available to breakfast diners.

The Stone Oak-area spot — located at 938 North Loop 1604 West — will serve the new breakfast fare from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays. The eatery — which opened in December of last year — is open Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Sampling the corn-based liquors of Mexico gives new twists to old favorites
Downtown San Antonio's Domingo has a creative approach that may draw locals along with tourists
San Antonio organizer Jenn Longoria will help Jolt Action spur turnout of young, Latinx voters
Assclown Alert: These Texas lawmakers voted to inflict harm on transgender kids for political points
South Texas native Victoria Moroles hopes her comedy Plan B can improve birth-control access
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio delivery driver gets fired after being caught on doorbell cam throwing pizza Read More

  2. Downtown San Antonio's Domingo has a creative approach that may draw locals along with tourists Read More

  3. Tu Asador, San Antonio’s newest asada-focused eatery, opens in Castle Hills Read More

  4. Sampling the corn-based liquors of Mexico gives new twists to old favorites Read More

  5. Texas-based convenience store chain 7-Eleven will give away free Slurpees during July Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation