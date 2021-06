San Antonio staple El Mirasol now serving up hangover-busting weekend breakfast menu

click image Instagram / elmirasolsa

North SA’s El Mirasol has the weekend cure for whatever ails ya, thanks to a new weekend breakfast menu launched last week.The longtime Alamo City staple rolled out its new breakfast menu this past weekend, featuring desayuno classics such as huevos rancheros, migas, chilaquiles and a slew of breakfast tacos.Classic hangover-curing menudo will also be offered, but if you’re the type to follow the hair-of-the-dog method, the spot will also offer $5 mimosas, $7 bloody marys and $6 Modelo micheladas. El Mirasol's signature Chispa, made with fresh orange juice, will also be available to breakfast diners.The Stone Oak-area spot — located at 938 North Loop 1604 West — will serve the new breakfast fare from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays. The eatery — which opened in December of last year — is open Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.