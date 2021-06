Brunch haven Comfort Café will open its second San Antonio location this Friday

click image Instagram / comfortcafesatx

Brunch haven Comfort Café will open a second location SA location this week.

Comfort Café, recently named the top brunch spot in America by Yelp , will start serving stuffed pancakes, waffles, French toast, crepes and omelettes at its second San Antonio location on Friday, June 18.The homegrown pay-what-you-can chain has built a cult-like following, drawing crowds willing to brave hours-long weekend waits. Its already opened restaurants — one in SA and another in Smithville, 100 miles west — fund addiction center SerenityStar's mission of aiding people on the road to recovery.The new, hotly anticipated Comfort Café will be at Los Patios, a mixed-use complex northeast of downtown. That spot will be spearheaded by Blue Heron Recovery, another San Antonio-based drug and alcohol rehab center that provides outpatient treatment.According to a Tuesday Facebook post, the new location will follow operating hours similar to those of the other restaurants, serving up food on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.