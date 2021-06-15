Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Brunch haven Comfort Café will open its second San Antonio location this Friday

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

click image Brunch haven Comfort Café will open a second location SA location this week. - INSTAGRAM / COMFORTCAFESATX
  • Instagram / comfortcafesatx
  • Brunch haven Comfort Café will open a second location SA location this week.
Comfort Café, recently named the top brunch spot in America by Yelp, will start serving stuffed pancakes, waffles, French toast, crepes and omelettes at its second San Antonio location on Friday, June 18.

The homegrown pay-what-you-can chain has built a cult-like following, drawing crowds willing to brave hours-long weekend waits. Its already opened restaurants — one in SA and another in Smithville, 100 miles west — fund addiction center SerenityStar's mission of aiding people on the road to recovery.



The new, hotly anticipated Comfort Café will be at Los Patios, a mixed-use complex northeast of downtown. That spot will be spearheaded by Blue Heron Recovery, another San Antonio-based drug and alcohol rehab center that provides outpatient treatment.

According to a Tuesday Facebook post, the new location will follow operating hours similar to those of the other restaurants, serving up food on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

