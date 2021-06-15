Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

San Antonio-based Bill Miller BBQ brings back peach cobbler for summertime snacking

Posted By on Tue, Jun 15, 2021 at 9:56 AM

click image Bill Miller Bar-B-Q's peach cobbler is back. - INSTAGRAM / BILLMILLERBARBQ
  • Instagram / billmillerbarbq
  • Bill Miller Bar-B-Q's peach cobbler is back.
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is reintroducing its peach cobbler, a summertime snacking staple that it rolls out annually for a limited time.

The San Antonio-based chain teased the return of the decadent treat on Instagram, telling flowers, "You’ll want a PEACH of this.” We're guessing San Antonians with a sweet tooth will forgive them for the pun.



The dessert will be available at all local Bill Miller locations from June 14 through July 11 — while supplies last, of course.


