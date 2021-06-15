Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

San Antonio seafood spot Costa Pacifica will offer Fiesta-themed margarita flight

Posted By on Tue, Jun 15, 2021 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge Costa Pacifica will offer a special Fiesta-themed margarita flight from June 17-25. - PHOTO COURTESY COSTA PACIFICA AUTHENTIC MEXICAN CUISINE
  • Photo Courtesy Costa Pacifica Authentic Mexican Cuisine
  • Costa Pacifica will offer a special Fiesta-themed margarita flight from June 17-25.
With Fiesta 2021 just around the corner, one local Mexican seafood spot plans to offer colorful, themed margaritas to usher in the festivities.

Costa Pacifica Authentic Mexican Cuisine, a North Central San Antonio dining spot known for its margs, will debut a colorful flight of the drinks starting this Wednesday — just as the annual citywide party gets underway.



The $15 flight includes three mini-margs: cherry grenadine, bright blue Avión Costa Azul and green jalapeño, all served on the rocks and rimmed with chamoy and tajín.

Costa Pacifica Fiesta is only offering the flight weekdays. It will be available through Friday, June 25.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Months after winter blackouts, Texas' grid operator urges conservation to avoid new outages
Sampling the corn-based liquors of Mexico gives new twists to old favorites
Downtown San Antonio's Domingo has a creative approach that may draw locals along with tourists
San Antonio organizer Jenn Longoria will help Jolt Action spur turnout of young, Latinx voters
Assclown Alert: These Texas lawmakers voted to inflict harm on transgender kids for political points
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gus’s Fried Chicken to open first San Antonio location in Southtown June 21 Read More

  2. San Antonio delivery driver gets fired after being caught on doorbell cam throwing pizza Read More

  3. SipIt Daiquiris To-Go now serving boozy frozen drinks on San Antonio’s far West Side Read More

  4. San Antonio staple El Mirasol now serving up hangover-busting weekend breakfast menu Read More

  5. Ambler, the new eatery inside San Antonio’s Hotel Contessa, now open after renovations Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation