California investment group buys up San Antonio's La Cantera Resort & Spa

La Cantera Resort & Spa has been purchased by a California investment firm.
A California investment firm has purchased La Cantera Resort & Spa, the 496-room luxury resort near Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
Ohana Real Estate Investors, which focuses exclusively on full-service hotels, added the 550 acre property to its portfolio, one of multiple acquisitions it's made since the onset of the pandemic. The resort will be its first in Texas.
“Acquiring La Cantera not only advances our proven equity strategy, it also marks our entry into Texas with a best-in-class resort that will continue to benefit from numerous demand drivers,” Ohana Chief Investment Officer Franco Famularo told the Business Journal.
Terms of the deal between Redwood, California-based Ohana and San Antonio's USAA Real Estate Co., the seller, were unavailable.
The La Cantera resort is at one of the highest elevation points in San Antonio, hosting a pair of championship golf courses, 12 dining venues, six pools with private cabanas and a 25,000-square-foot spa and wellness center. The resort interiors were refreshed in 2015 via an extensive multi-million-dollar renovation plan, which Famularo said, "established the resort as a top destination in Texas and North America ... we look forward to continuing that success under our ownership.”
