San Antonio hangout Bombay Bicycle Club to add outdoor bar in spacious “Oak Room”

Bombay Bicycle Club will add an outdoor bar to its spacious “Oak Room.”

We believe every anniversary deserves a toast, but Bombay Bicycle Club is bringing the whole dang bar to celebrate one year of Oak Room success.A year ago, amid the peak of the COVID-29 pandemic, SA staple Bombay Bicycle Club debuted a spacious, 1,850-square-foot seating area they dubbed the Oak Room. This week, the burger and booze haven unveiled plans to add an outdoor bar to the area.“Can you believe it’s been 1 year since we built our Oak Room?” A Wednesday Instagram post read. “We’ve LOVED serving everyone under the big Oak tree and can’t wait to serve more! We are also excited to announce that we are building an outdoor Bar in our Oak Room!”The popular near-downtown hangout was shuttered last year under Texas' bar-closure order, but, with some creative thinking, transformed a large part of its parking lot into an outdoor dining room.AstroTurf, hanging lanterns and enough seating to effectively double the spot’s capacity completed the reconfiguration that allowed the Club to reopen as a restaurant.The Oak Room will be closed during construction of the new bar, which will be located off the courtyard patio.