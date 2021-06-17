Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 17, 2021

San Antonio hangout Bombay Bicycle Club to add outdoor bar in spacious “Oak Room”

Posted By on Thu, Jun 17, 2021 at 11:02 AM

click image Bombay Bicycle Club will add an outdoor bar to its spacious “Oak Room.” - INSTAGRAM / BOMBAYSA
  • Instagram / bombaysa
  • Bombay Bicycle Club will add an outdoor bar to its spacious “Oak Room.”
We believe every anniversary deserves a toast, but Bombay Bicycle Club is bringing the whole dang bar to celebrate one year of Oak Room success.

A year ago, amid the peak of the COVID-29 pandemic, SA staple Bombay Bicycle Club debuted a spacious, 1,850-square-foot seating area they dubbed the Oak Room. This week, the burger and booze haven unveiled plans to add an outdoor bar to the area.



“Can you believe it’s been 1 year since we built our Oak Room?” A Wednesday Instagram post read. “We’ve LOVED serving everyone under the big Oak tree and can’t wait to serve more! We are also excited to announce that we are building an outdoor Bar in our Oak Room!”


The popular near-downtown hangout was shuttered last year under Texas' bar-closure order, but, with some creative thinking, transformed a large part of its parking lot into an outdoor dining room.

AstroTurf, hanging lanterns and enough seating to effectively double the spot’s capacity completed the reconfiguration that allowed the Club to reopen as a restaurant.

The Oak Room will be closed during construction of the new bar, which will be located off the courtyard patio.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

UTSA archivist’s work shines a light on San Antonio’s queer nightlife going back to the early 1900s
Assclown Alert: Unpacking Gov. Greg Abbott's theater at the U.S.-Mexico border
Kiki with Akasha: San Antonio dancer Antonio Padron dishes about his turn on HBO’s Legendary
Months after winter blackouts, Texas' grid operator urges conservation to avoid new outages
Sampling the corn-based liquors of Mexico gives new twists to old favorites
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Backyard Pitmasters cooking school opens San Antonio chapter to train aspiring barbecue masters Read More

  2. Wayback Burgers will offer free chocolate shakes at both San Antonio locations on June 21 Read More

  3. San Antonio-tied Lone Star launches new beer inspired by Texas’ Big Bend region Read More

  4. California investment group buys up San Antonio's La Cantera Resort & Spa Read More

  5. Brunch haven Comfort Café will open its second San Antonio location this Friday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation