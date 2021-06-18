Gus's Fried Chicken, Cheba Hut: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
click to enlarge
-
Instagram / phileats_
-
Tennessee-based Gus's Fried Chicken is bringing its "world famous” fried yardbird to the Alamo City.
This week’s food news brought opening dates for three new spots — and free frosty treats, to boot. Hey, "frosty" sounds good to us too as June heat settles over San Antonio.
Read on for more details about how to take advantage of free milkshakes next week, or frozen to-go daiquiris as early as Friday afternoon.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, food news, San Antonio food news, top headlines, food news roundup, Tennessee-based, Gus's Fried Chicken, "world famous” fried chicken, new location, Southtown, San Antonio, fried chicken, new restaurants, San Antonio restaurants, Cheba Hut, marijuana-themed, sandwich chain, new restaurant, toasted subs, subs, sandwiches, munchies, weed, marijuana, themed, Comfort Cafe, Wayback Burgers, hand-dipped milkshakes, new restaurant, now open, free milkshakes, free, promotion, summer, free shake, free shakes, free food, free promotions, SipIt Daiquiris To-Go, pandemic-friendly, cocktails to go, drive-thru, pandemic, frozen daiquiris, west side, far west side, new business, opening, opening soon, grand opening, Image