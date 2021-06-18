Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 18, 2021

Krause's Café & Biergarten in New Braunfels brings back Bavarian stein-holding competition

Posted By on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge Krause’s Cafe's Masskrugstemmen returns. - PHOTO COURTESY KRAUSE’S CAFE
  • Photo Courtesy Krause’s Cafe
  • Krause’s Cafe's Masskrugstemmen returns.
Turns out Americans don't have the market cornered when it comes to drinking games.

This summer, Krause's Café & Biergarten in New Braunfels will give folks a chance to test their strength with a traditional Bavarian stein-holding competition. The prize is a two-night trip to New York City.



The competition, known as Masskrugstemmen in Germany, pits participants against each other to see who can hold a liter of beer straight out in front of their body the longest.

To enter Krause's contest, each wettbewerber — that’s "competitor" in German — will need to pay a registration fee that includes a liter of beer and stein with which to compete. Contestants get to keep the stein.

The winners of each heat, which will take place Saturdays throughout the summer, will move on to the the finals on Saturday, August 21. The stein masters who prevails will win a trip to NYC, which includes both the flight and hotel stay.

The venerable cafe is also holding a separate root beer stein-holding competition for kids 12 and under.

More details on the competition are available online.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Wesley Snipes chats about his scene-stealing character in Coming 2 America, now on DVD
The owners of San Antonio music venue Picks Bar are partners in both business and life
UTSA archivist’s work shines a light on San Antonio’s queer nightlife going back to the early 1900s
Assclown Alert: Unpacking Gov. Greg Abbott's theater at the U.S.-Mexico border
Kiki with Akasha: San Antonio dancer Antonio Padron dishes about his turn on HBO’s Legendary
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cheba Hut, San Antonio’s first marijuana-themed sandwich shop, will open June 28 Read More

  2. San Antonio hangout Bombay Bicycle Club to add outdoor bar in spacious 'Oak Room' Read More

  3. These San Antonio restaurants are serving up Father’s Day specials and menus Read More

  4. Brunch haven Comfort Café will open its second San Antonio location this Friday Read More

  5. Backyard Pitmasters cooking school opens San Antonio chapter to train aspiring barbecue masters Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation