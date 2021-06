Krause's Café & Biergarten in New Braunfels brings back Bavarian stein-holding competition

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Krause’s Cafe

Krause’s Cafe's Masskrugstemmen returns.

Turns out Americans don't have the market cornered when it comes to drinking games.This summer, Krause's Café & Biergarten in New Braunfels will give folks a chance to test their strength with a traditional Bavarian stein-holding competition. The prize is a two-night trip to New York City.The competition, known as Masskrugstemmen in Germany, pits participants against each other to see who can hold a liter of beer straight out in front of their body the longest.To enter Krause's contest, each wettbewerber — that’s "competitor" in German — will need to pay a registration fee that includes a liter of beer and stein with which to compete. Contestants get to keep the stein.The winners of each heat, which will take place Saturdays throughout the summer, will move on to the the finals on Saturday, August 21. The stein masters who prevails will win a trip to NYC, which includes both the flight and hotel stay.The venerable cafe is also holding a separate root beer stein-holding competition for kids 12 and under.More details on the competition are available online