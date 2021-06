Local beer-on-tap chain Stout House opens fourth San Antonio location

click image Instagram / stouthousetpc

A new Stout House location opened near the intersection of TPC Parkway and U.S. Highway 281 Thursday.

Alamo City beer lovers gained a new place to raise a glass Thursday with the opening of a Stout House location near the intersection of TPC Parkway and U.S. Highway 281, the San Antonio Express-News reports The homegrown chain's fourth location took over a space at 22810 U.S. Highway 281 that formerly housed the bar World of Beers. Owner Doug Ackerly told the daily he’d been eyeing the property for some time.“Once things started to get better in the bar business, we decided to make a move on it,” Ackerly said.The new location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen.The first Stout House opened in 2016 at Bandera Road and Loop 1604 in Helotes, followed by locations on Potranco Road and in Stone Oak.The latest location is open 2 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.