Popular birria and ceviche food truck operator El Remedio launching third mobile kitchen soon

click image Instagram / elremedio_sa

Popular birria and ceviche food truck El Remedio will launch a third mobile kitchen soon.

San Antonio’s birria scene is hopping, and local food truck empire El Remedio is looking to further expand its footprint.The company took to social media Thursday to share the layout of its shiny new birria and seafood wagon — and to ask locals where it should post up.“New food truck getting ready for inspection tomorrow,” the Instagram post read. “This food truck will have both Tacos and mariscos … Still looking for where to set up.”Folks from all over SA chimed in, suggesting spots in the city's Southeast, Northeast and Northwest quadrants. Some asked for it to be located in an outlying community such as Cibolo, Schertz or Universal City.El Remedio didn't reveal when the new truck will be in operation. In the meantime, though, folks can visit its location at 2924 Culebra Road, which hosts both a seafood-centric truck and one focused on birria.