Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 18, 2021

San Antonio Fiesta-goers will have to pony up extra cash for beloved chicken on a stick this year

Posted By on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 5:05 PM

click image Fiesta favorite chicken on a stick will cost a dollar more at NIOSA due to a nationwide chicken shortage. - INSTAGRAM / FIESTASA
  • Instagram / fiestasa
  • Fiesta favorite chicken on a stick will cost a dollar more at NIOSA due to a nationwide chicken shortage.
Thousands of San Antonians line up to nosh on Fiesta fan-favorite snacks such as chicken on a stick, but partygoers this year will have to pony up some extra cash for the crispy fried bite, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Due to a nationwide chicken shortage, prices for jumbo wings, jumbo tenders and boneless thigh chicken are at record highs, data from to a June report by foodservice distributor US Foods shows.



Traditionally made with chicken thighs, the sticks' sale price will increase by a dollar at this year's Night in Old San Antonio celebrations, Terry Schoenert, 2021 NIOSA chairman, told the daily.

"We were lucky that we got it — we were able to find enough across the U.S. so we can have it," she said. Luck aside, Fiesta-goers will have to pony up $8 for each chicken on a stick.

"The meat product was the only thing that went up this year," Schoenert said. "We were able to keep everything else down.”

During NIOSA, the Mr. Chicken booth typically sells around 22,000 sticks, the daily reports.

"We ordered a lot of chicken, but we won't be re-ordering," Schoenert said. "When it's over, it's over.”

NIOSA 2021 runs June 22 to 25.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Wesley Snipes chats about his scene-stealing character in Coming 2 America, now on DVD
The owners of San Antonio music venue Picks Bar are partners in both business and life
UTSA archivist’s work shines a light on San Antonio’s queer nightlife going back to the early 1900s
Assclown Alert: Unpacking Gov. Greg Abbott's theater at the U.S.-Mexico border
Kiki with Akasha: San Antonio dancer Antonio Padron dishes about his turn on HBO’s Legendary
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cheba Hut, San Antonio’s first marijuana-themed sandwich shop, will open June 28 Read More

  2. The owners of San Antonio music venue Picks Bar are partners in both business and life Read More

  3. Local beer-on-tap chain Stout House opens fourth San Antonio location Read More

  4. San Antonio hangout Bombay Bicycle Club to add outdoor bar in spacious 'Oak Room' Read More

  5. Brunch haven Comfort Café will open its second San Antonio location this Friday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation