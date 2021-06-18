San Antonio Fiesta-goers will have to pony up extra cash for beloved chicken on a stick this year

click image
Instagram / fiestasa
Fiesta favorite chicken on a stick will cost a dollar more at NIOSA due to a nationwide chicken shortage.
Thousands of San Antonians line up to nosh on Fiesta fan-favorite snacks such as chicken on a stick, but partygoers this year will have to pony up some extra cash for the crispy fried bite, the San Antonio Express-News reports
Due to a nationwide chicken shortage, prices for jumbo wings, jumbo tenders and boneless thigh chicken are at record highs, data from to a June report by foodservice distributor US Foods
Traditionally made with chicken thighs, the sticks' sale price will increase by a dollar at this year's Night in Old San Antonio celebrations, Terry Schoenert, 2021 NIOSA chairman, told the daily.
"We were lucky that we got it — we were able to find enough across the U.S. so we can have it," she said. Luck aside, Fiesta-goers will have to pony up $8 for each chicken on a stick.
"The meat product was the only thing that went up this year," Schoenert said. "We were able to keep everything else down.”
During NIOSA, the Mr. Chicken booth typically sells around 22,000 sticks, the daily reports.
"We ordered a lot of chicken, but we won't be re-ordering," Schoenert said. "When it's over, it's over.”
NIOSA 2021
runs June 22 to 25.
