San Antonio’s Freetail Brewing crafts charitable lager honoring late founder of Santikos Entertainment

Freetail Brewing has crafted a charitable lager honoring the late John Santikos.
Is it just us, or does beer taste better when it's raising money for charity?
Freetail Brewing, at the request of theater chain Santikos Entertainment, has created a beer that honors its late founder, John Santikos, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
Legacy Lager, a German-style helles lager, aims to carry on Santikos’ legacy of giving back. All profits from the lager sold in Santikos theaters will go back to the community through the entertainment company's philanthropic programs and efforts.
"They're a great organization to partner with. They have such an incredible reputation in the community, and to think that every penny of profit goes straight back to the city of San Antonio — for us to play a small role in that is a really cool feeling," Freetail President Bill Sisoian told SABJ
Legacy Lager is brewed with a combination of American and German Hops and Edwards Aquifer water. The beer is then lagered for at least 60 days, resulting in an "easy-drinking" 4.2% ABV brew, according to the brewer. It's available at all Santikos locations for $6 per pint, or $7 for 16 ounces.
