Friday, June 18, 2021

Texas-based Lick Honest Ice Creams named best in Texas by Food & Wine Magazine

Posted By on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM

You scream, I scream, even Food & Wine Magazine is screams for Lick Honest Ice Creams.

In a newly published roundup of the best ice cream in each state, Food & Wine named Lick tops in Texas.



Founded in 2011 by Austinites Chad Palmatier and Anthony Sobotik, Lick makes its frozen treats with high-quality milk and cream from Austin's Mill-King Dairy. The company's out-of-the-box flavors, including Lemon Lavender and Roasted Beet with Fresh Mint, caught the foodie bible’s attention.


“A pairing of locally harvested beets and beautiful fresh mint results in a gorgeously flavored, bright purple ice cream you won't soon forget,” author David Landsel wrote.

Folks looking to get a taste of the acclaimed ice cream can do so at Lick's three San Antonio locations: 312 Pearl Parkway, 639 Hemisfair Blvd. and 17635 La Cantera Parkway.

